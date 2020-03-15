AKA: Pandemic Television

A friend of mine recently asked on Slack: "What's good on Netflix right now? What are y'all watching?"



After answering I realized that I watch a lot of television, and I thought I'd share our replies for anyone else looking for recommendations.

The Witcher is very good if you like some stoic grim fantasy.

BBC’s Dracula is by the creative team behind Sherlock. I can’t say anything without spoilers, but if you dig Sherlock, you’ll probably like Dracula too.

Bojack Horseman is one of those shows that brilliantly threads the line between deeply depressing and sometimes hilarious. The final season just got added.

Tuca & Bertie is another animated show by the creator of Bojack, about two bird women trying to figure out their lives, starring Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish.

Derry Girls is so goddamn funny I’m mad I didn’t start the list with it. It’s about teenage girls in Troubles-era Ireland.

Samurai Gourmet is one of my favorite shows of all time, about a retired Japanese salaryman who doesn’t know what to do with his time. It’s like a love letter to lunch.

Altered Carbon is excellent science fiction. Season two just aired and is even better than the first.

The Umbrella Academy is deeply weird science-fiction-y super-hero-y series, based on a comic book by the lead singer of My Chemical Romance.

Grand Designs is a lovely British show that brings the same relaxing energy of Great British Bake-Off, but brings it to a show about people building their own homes. Strongly recommended for when you’re up late and need something calming.

Russian Doll is basically Groundhog Day with Natasha Lyonne, and if that hasn’t already sold you I’m not sure what else to say.

Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a new series made by the Henson creature shop, set in the same world as the movie. I haven’t watched it yet, but I’ve heard if you dug the movie, you’ll like this.

If you have Amazon Prime, you absolutely must watch Fleabag, it is incredible.

If you have Disney Plus, the Madalorian is the best Star Wars content made in decades. The elevator pitch is “What if we made Lone Wolf and Cub with Boba Fett?”

I dunno where you can stream it, but Wynonna Earp is delicious trash. Annie and I eat it up. Very True Blood vibes. Wynonna is the descendant of Wyatt Earp, and must hunt demons with a ferociously gay crew of characters.

Similarly, the Magicians is a lot of fun. They take themselves a bit too seriously at times, but the show is worth watching for Margo alone.

And, of course, if you haven’t watched the Good Place, pump that to the top of your queue.

Jenn chimed in with a few recommendations:

Merlin, which is about young Merlin meeting up with young Prince Arthur and shenanigans ensue.

Locke and Key (another show based on a comic) about kids in a sort of haunted house, has also been fun.

Steve endorsed the Spanish TV show Money Heist, which is on Netflix. (Please watch the subtitled version; the dubbing is dreadful.) Miniseries-length bank robbery/hostage drama about a group of robbers taking over the Royal Mint in Madrid. My friend Ben correctly identified the mastermind (El Profesore!) as Batman. Like, plans within plans, and then a bunch of frenetic genius improvisation when the backup plans go wrong.

Then someone asked about anime recommendations.

I said Gurren Lagan and Kill la Kill are bonkers, and My Hero Academia is very good.

Jenn suggested FLCL, Soul Eater, Samurai Champloo, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, both Sword Art Onlines, Gurren Lagan, Death Note, Noragami, and Ouran High School Host Club.

Steve mentioned his 10-year-old is a big fan of both Full Metal Alchemist and Yuri On Ice. And also that he enjoys One Punch Man.

Jarrod chimed in with a few recommendations:

Hunter x Hunter is a pretty great anime. Like 13+ age range, but a good coming-of-age story about a boy searching for his father. A couple of legitimately scary characters, but mostly very positive theme.

Cowboy Bebop for serious 90s anime vibe.

Sword Art Online seemed so incredibly lame when someone first pitched it to me, but when I finally watched it I was blown away.

And then Vicki came in with a big list: