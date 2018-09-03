On two occasions I have been asked, “Pray, Mr. Babbage, if you put into the machine wrong figures, will the right answers come out?” …I am not able rightly to apprehend the kind of confusion of ideas that could provoke such a question.

Charles Babbage

CSS is easy. It’s just a few thousand key value pairs that have quirks in each browser that you have to memorize.

Dave Rupert

Debugging is twice as hard as writing the code in the first place. Therefore, if you write the code as cleverly as possible, you are, by definition, not smart enough to debug it.

Brian Kernighan

Sometimes when I’m writing Javascript I want to throw up my hands and say “this is bullshit!” but I can never remember what “this” refers to.

Ben Halpern

A user interface is like a joke. If you have to explain it, it’s not that good.

Martin LeBlanc