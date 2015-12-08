I'm in love with these lists of "Falsehoods Programmers Believe About X." In case you haven't had pleasure, I've collected all the ones I know of here. If I missed any, let me know!
Falsehoods programmers believe about names
- People's names do not change
- People’s names have an order to them
- My system will never have to deal with names from China
- I can safely assume that this dictionary of bad words contains no people’s names in it
- People have names
Falsehoods programmers believe about time
- The time zone in which a program has to run will never change
- The system clock will never be set to a time that is in the distant past or the far future
- One minute on the system clock has exactly the same duration as one minute on any other clock
- A time stamp of sufficient precision can safely be considered unique
- The duration of one minute on the system clock would never be more than an hour
More falsehoods programmers believe about time
- The local time offset (from UTC) will not change during office hours.
- My software is only used internally/locally, so I don’t have to worry about timezones
- I can easily maintain a timezone list myself
- Time passes at the same speed on top of a mountain and at the bottom of a valley
Falsehoods programmers believe about time zones
- Every day without DST changes is 86400 (
60 * 60 * 24) seconds long
- If you have two UTC timestamps it is possible to calculate how many seconds will be between them even if one of the timestamps are a year into the future
- The time
23:59:60is always invalid
Falsehoods programmers believe about geography
- Places have only one official name
- Place names follow the character rules of the language
- Place names can be written with the exhaustive character set of a country
- Places have only one official address
- Street addresses contain street names
Falsehoods programmers believe about addresses
- No buildings are numbered zero
- A road will have a name
- A single postcode will be larger than a single building
- OK, but you don't get multiple postcodes per building
- Addresses will have a reasonable number of characters — less than 100, say
Falsehoods programmers believe about maps
- All coordinates are in “Latitude/Longitude”
- The shortest path between two points is a straight line
- All programmers agree on the ordering of latitude and longitude pairs