How to use Ghost Pro with a custom domain and keep your email

Update: July 16, 2014 -- John with Ghost just emailed me:
I just wanted to let you know that CloudFlare now supports root level CNAMEs on their free service and email deliverability is unaffected!
Maybe now your parents can email you again?
I switched from DNSimple to CloudFlare, and it works perfectly. Now my setup looks like this:
|Record
|Name
|Target
|CNAME
|example.com
|example.ghost.io
|CNAME*
|www
|example.com
|MX
|example.com
|aspmx.l.google.com
* Cloudflare doesn't seem to have
URL or
FORWARD records, so I've just added another
CNAME for my
www subdomain, which seems to be working fine.
When I switched my blog to a hosted Ghost Pro plan, I ran into some difficulty getting the proper DNS configuration. I'm not a
smart man networking guru, so I figured there might be others who could benefit from what I learned.
If you're not interested in all the DNS-101 stuff in this post, you can just skip to the solution.
What's so complicated?
A traditional DNS setup would involve an
A record for your domain, which points to your hosting provider's IP address, and a series of
MX records which point to your email provider. You can have
A and
MX records for the same domain name, like so:
|Record
|Name
|Target
|A
|example.com
|185.31.17.133
|MX*
|example.com
|aspmx.l.google.com
* There would actually be several
MX records, but for readability's sake, I've just left a single example here.
When requests come in for your domain name, they get filtered by what type of traffic they are. Email gets sent to your
MX records, and requests for web pages get sent to your
A record.
What About www?
The part of your domain after the
www is called the "root" or "apex" domain. The
www part is a subdomain, and is defined as a separate DNS record.
If you want to add
www.example.com as an alias for your domain (meaning visitors can access your site both via
example.com and
www.example.com) then you add a
CNAME record for the
www subdomain, like so:
|Record
|Name
|Target
|A
|example.com
|185.31.17.133
|CNAME
|www
|example.com
|MX
|example.com
|aspmx.l.google.com
A
CNAME record is like an
A record, except it points to another domain name instead of an IP address.
If you wanted to redirect all visitors on
www.example.com to
example.com instead, you'll need to set up a forwarding record. Most DNS providers support this functionality, though they call it different things.
|Record
|Name
|Target
|A
|example.com
|185.31.17.133
|URL or FORWARD
|www
|example.com
|MX
|example.com
|aspmx.l.google.com
How does cloud hosting make this more complex?
Cloud hosting providers — like Heroku, AWS, or Ghost Pro — don't allow you to point
A records at an IP address on their servers, because they want the ability to change your IP addresses for security or performance reasons. For this reason, cloud hosting providers tell you to create a
CNAME record pointing to their server, like so:
|Record
|Name
|Target
|CNAME
|example.com
|example.ghost.io
|URL or FORWARD
|www
|example.com
|MX
|example.com
|aspmx.l.google.com
But there's a problem with this setup: The DNS specification doesn't allow any other records to coexist with a
CNAME record. Since your
MX records have to live on the root domain, some services will see a
CNAME record on your root domain and ignore any further records you've defined, which means your email stops working!
To get around this, there are two options:
- Subdomain Redirection
- Use a DNS provider that supports
CNAME-like functionality at the root domain
Subdomain Redirection
This is pretty simple: You move the
CNAME record from your root domain to the
www subdomain and then forward all visitors to the subdomain, like so:
|Record
|Name
|Target
|URL or FORWARD
|example.com
|www.example.com
|CNAME
|www
|example.ghost.io
|MX
|example.com
|aspmx.l.google.com
This avoids the
CNAME conflict on your root domain, but the disadvantage to this approach is it forces all visitors to your site onto the rather pointless
www subdomain. Personally, I found this distasteful, and went for option 2:
Use a DNS provider that supports CNAME-like functionality at the root domain
Some DNS providers have a way to get
CNAME-like functionality for the root domain using a custom record type. Some examples include:
For each provider, the setup is similar — you set the
ALIAS or
ANAME record for your root domain to point to your hosting provider's address, like so:
|Record
|Name
|Target
|ALIAS or ANAME
|example.com
|example.ghost.io
|URL or FORWARD
|www
|example.com
|MX
|example.com
|aspmx.l.google.com
There's one small catch
For most people, that setup should work just fine. It's a common pattern in use on many sites around the world. However, when I set that up for my domain, all of a sudden my parents couldn't send any email to me.
They could receive email from me just fine, and I could receive email from everyone else. But if they tried to email me, it would bounce with the following error:
CNAME lookup failed temporarily. (#4.4.3) I'm not going to try again; this message has been in the queue too long.
When I emailed my DNS provider about this, they explained that the problem is almost certainly with my parent's email provider — Juno.com — and there wasn't much we could do to fix the issue.
As far as I can tell, the DNS configuration is fine and should work well. As for the specific bounces from Juno, it's possible that they're using a version of qmail that is buggy. I found this thread which has an explanation in it, as well as another bit of information on the issue.
Sorry, I'm not sure if there's much else I can offer. Given the number of customers that use the ALIAS and MX record together, I find it really hard to believe that the issue is something that is affecting a broad number of customers.
I can't think of anything else we could do at this point, aside from contacting Juno directly and asking them if they have a solution (and politely suggesting they upgrade their mail systems).
So, in the end, that's where I left it. My
www subdomain redirects to
spaceninja.com, which is an
ALIAS record to my Ghost blog, and my
MX records are pointed to google. Everything is working perfectly — except I can't get email from my parents on my Spaceninja email. Now if I can just convince them to abandon Juno, everything will be perfect!
I'm incredibly grateful to John and Hannah at Ghost who helped me get this all set up. One resource I found particularly helpful was this reference article about custom domains on Heroku which applies equally to Ghost Pro.