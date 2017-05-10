A friend recently asked me how I keep up-to-date on what's happening in the front-end community. It's a great question. It used to be that RSS feeds were the way to go. I'd subscribe to the feeds from my favorite developers, and get their updates. Sadly, many people don't post to their own blogs anymore.

After that, Twitter was the new hotness. Follow all your favorite devs on Twitter and they'd post things they learned. Unfortunately, the signal-to-noise ratio on Twitter is unsustainable as a way to learn.

More recently, there's been a resurgence of email newsletters. (I run one myself!) I subscribe to dozens of weekly front-end newsletters. I set aside an hour or so a week to skim through the newsletters folder in my email and see what people are talking about.

Note: I don't recommend reading everything in every newsletter. I subscribe to so many so that as I skim the links I can get a sense of the community zeitgeist. If several newsletters link to a particular post, it's likely worth reading.

With that in mind, here's a list of some of the best newsletters I subscribe to. I hope it helps!