How to avoid paragraph gaps when using superscript and subscript

Frequently, when I see a webpage with superscript or subscript text, I see associated gaps in the paragraph. This is caused because the default way browsers render super and subscript text is to add enough vertical space in the paragraph to show them. The result is ugly, but as you can see in the following screenshot, you can easily fix the problem with just a few lines of CSS.

In the first paragraph, you can see the layout gap problem, and in the second paragraph, you can see the paragraph as it should be displayed, by using the following CSS rules.

sup { vertical-align: baseline; position: relative; bottom: .33em; } sub { vertical-align: baseline; position: relative; bottom: -.33em; }